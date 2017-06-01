Pakistan will continue offering diplomatic, moral and political support to Kashmiris, says Sartaj Aziz

Islamabad: Pakistan said on Thursday that it will continue to provide "diplomatic, moral and political" support to Kashmiris in their "struggle" for the right to self-determination.

Pakistan's adviser on foreign affairs Sartaj Aziz said this while giving a statement in the senate, the upper house of Parliament.

He said, "Pakistan will continue its diplomatic, moral, and political support to the people of Kashmir in their struggle for the right to self-determination".

Aziz said, "The arrest of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav and reported deaths of some Indians in the recent blast in Nangarhar province of Afghanistan, which is very close to Pakistan's border, clearly shows continuing Indian presence in the neighbouring country, which is orchestrating terrorist attacks in Pakistan."

"This state terrorism by India is condemnable and needs to end forthwith," he said, adding that Pakistan is cognisant of the "nefarious designs of New Delhi" and is actively taking complete action in this regard.

Aziz said Islamabad has effectively highlighted Indian interference in Pakistan at the international fora.

He said, "Indian atrocities in Kashmir are continuing unabated and have intensified" after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani.

"Pakistan strongly condemns Indian barbaric activities in Kashmir," Aziz added.