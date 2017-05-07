Pakistan violated ceasefire every day in 2015 and 2016, reveals Home Ministry in RTI reply

New Delhi: At least one incident of ceasefire violation by Pakistan took place daily along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir in 2015 and 2016 in which 23 security personnel lost their lives, the Home Ministry has said in an RTI reply.

As many as 1,142 terror incidents were reported in the state between 2012 and 2016 in which 236 security personnel and 90 civilians were killed, it said in reply to an RTI query filed by a PTI Bhasha correspondent.

In the same period, 507 terrorists were killed in encounters, it said.

According to the reply, Pakistan breached the truce along the Line of Control 449 times in 2016 as compared to 405 violations in 2015. 23 security personnel were killed in the two-year period.

Compared to 220 terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir in 2012, there were 322 incidents in 2016 in which 82 security personnel and 15 civilians were killed, the ministry said.

It said in 2015, 39 security personnel and 17 civilians were killed in 208 terror incidents, while 108 terrorists were killed in encounters.

While 47 security personnel and 28 civilians were killed in the state, 110 terrorists were killed in encounters in 2014, the reply said.

In 2013, 53 security personnel and 15 civilians were killed in 170 terror incidents in J&K. Security forces killed 67 terrorists in encounters that year, as per the ministry.

In 2012, 15 security personnel and as many civilians were killed in 220 terror incidents, and 72 terrorists were killed in encounters, it said.