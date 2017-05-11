Pakistan summons India's deputy high commissioner over alleged ceasefire violation

Islamabad: Pakistan has summoned India's deputy high commissioner here to "condemn" the ceasefire violation carried out by India along the Line of Control in Pakistan—occupied Kashmir that killed a man and injured three others.

The Foreign Office said in a statement that Indian security forces violated the ceasefire along the LoC in Tandar, Subzkot, Khuiratta, Baroh, Bagsar, Khanjar sectors in PoK early today.

It said the alleged Indian firing killed a civilian while three others, including a woman, were injured.

"The Director General (SA & SAARC), Mohammad Faisal, summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner, J P Singh and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violation by the Indian occupation forces on the night of 10th and 11th May," it said.

The Foreign Office said the "deliberate targeting" of civilians is contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws.

"The Director General urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire understanding; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC," it said.

An official at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad said Singh conveyed to Faisal that the "cross-border firing was initiated by Pakistani troops to give cover to terrorists" and "Indian troops responded only in self—defence".

"We have noticed increased movement of terrorists along the LoC," the official quoted Singh as saying.

India and Pakistan often trade fire along the LoC, resulting in deaths and injuries on either side of the border. The intensity has increased in recent months as tensions have run high between the two sides on a number of issues, most recently over the death sentence given to an Indian national on spying charges by Pakistani military court.

Kulbhushan Jadhav was sentenced by a Field General Court Martial to death. But the trial and the sentencing of Jadhav was carried out under utter secrecy and Pakistan has refused India consular access for at least 16 times.