Pakistan summons India's deputy high commissioner 'ceasefire violations' along LoC

Islamabad: Pakistan on Saturday accused India of committing "ceasefire violations" and summoned the country's deputy high commissioner who countered the allegation by asserting that the cross border firing was initiated by Pakistani troops to give cover to terrorists.

A Pakistan Army statement alleged that the Indian troops "committed ceasefire violations at LoC in Karela, Kotkoterra, Khuiratta, Sabzkot, Baroh, Tandar and Khanjar sectors".

Three civilians were injured in the firing, it claimed.

A Pakistan Foreign Office official said Pakistan "condemned the unprovoked firing" which allegedly targeted civilian population.

Sources in the Indian High Commission confirmed the summoning of Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh and asserted that the Pakistan Army initiated the ceasefire violation using artillery, mortar and small arms. The summoning came on a day when Pakistani troops pounded

Nowshera area of Jammu and Kashmir near the Line of Control (LoC) with mortars, killing two civilians and injuring three and forcing evacuation of hundreds of people from there.

Pakistani troops targeted Jangarh, Bhawani and Laam belts of Nowshera in Rajouri district. The sources said Singh conveyed that the cross border firing was initiated by Pakistani troops to give cover to terrorists and the Indian troops responded only in self-defence.

"We have noticed increased movement of terrorists along the LoC," a High Commission source was quoted as saying.