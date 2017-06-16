Pakistan security forces kill two militants, thwart attack on Shia Muslims

Islamabad: Pakistani security forces Friday killed two militants who were allegedly planning a terror attack during a religious gathering of minority Shia Muslims, PTI reported.

Paramilitary Punjab Rangers conducted an intelligence-based operation early this morning in Dera Ghazi Khan area of Punjab.

In the exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed who were planning a terror attack during a gathering of Shiite Muslims observing the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali, Pakistan Army said.

The raid was part of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad against the supporters and remnants of militants after they were expelled from the tribal region, according to Pakistan Army.

Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) director-general Major General Asif Ghafoor told geo.tv that "the operation’s aims include the elimination of the residual and latent threat of terrorism, consolidating gains of operations made so far and ensuring the security of Pakistan’s borders".

With inputs from PTI