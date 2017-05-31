Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif criticises high-handedness by Indian forces in Kashmir at security meet

Islamabad: Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to discuss key security issues with civilian and military officials, who condemned the "atrocities" by Indian forces in Kashmir.

During the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting at the prime minister's office, the civilian and military leadership also voiced "moral and diplomatic" support for the Kashmiri people.

According to an official statement, the NSC deliberated upon overall internal and external security situation of the country. The situation on eastern and western borders was also discussed.

"The National Security Committee expressed serious concern over the atrocities of Indian forces on the innocent people of Jammu and Kashmir and resolved to continue moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris," the statement said.

The committee also expressed satisfaction over the sustained gains achieved from anti-terrorism operations, particularly Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad.

The security for China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects also came under discussion during the meeting.

Earlier, private media reported that the issue of Indian prisoner on death row Kulbhushan Jadhav was also discussed in the meeting.

The participants included defence minister Khawaja Asif, finance minister Ishaq Dar, interior minister Nisar Ali Khan, Advisor on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, national security advisor Lieutenant General (retired) Nasser Khan Janjua and ISI chief Lieutenant General Naveed Mukhtar and others, the Associated Press of Pakistan reported.

The army chief also separately met Sharif and discussed matters pertaining to operational preparedness of the Pakistan Army, according to the statement.