Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif chairs high-level security meeting

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif chaired a high-level meeting to discuss key security issues with civilian and military officials.

Sharif chaired the meeting of the National Security Committee at the Prime Minister's Office. No official statement was issued so far but private media reported that the issue of Indian prisoner on death row Kulbhushan Jadhav and operation Radd-ul-Fasad were discussed in the meeting.

The participants included defence minister Khawaja Asif, finance minister Ishaq Dar, interior minister Nisar Ali Khan, Advisor on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, Chairman Joint Chiefs

of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, National Security Advisor Lieutenant General (Retd) Nasser Khan Janjua and ISI chief Naveed Mukhtar and others, the Associated Press of Pakistan reported.

It said that army chief also separately met Sharif to discuss important security matters.