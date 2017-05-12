Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif to travel to China to attend One Belt One Road Conference

ISLAMABAD: — Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will be travelling to Beijing to attend a two—day international gathering promoting China's plan for a vast trade network.

Sharif's office said in a statement that the premier leaves for China on Friday at the invitation of the President Xi Jinping to attend the event which is part of "Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road" initiative, which was launched by Xi in 2013.

The event starts from Sunday,14 May and will be attended by delegates of 27 countries.

China is currently working on a new Silk Road of ports, railways and roads in Pakistan to expand trade in a vast arc of countries across Asia, Europe and Africa.

Taking a strong exception to China—Pakistan Economic Corridor(CPEC) passing through PoK, India is expected to boycott the event.