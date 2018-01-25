Pakistan parliamentary panel calls for public hanging of those convicted of kidnapping or raping minors

Islamabad: A parliamentary body in Pakistan demanded that a bill should be passed to allow public hanging of those involved in kidnapping or raping children under the age of 14 following the brutal rape and murder case of a minor girl in Kasur city in Punjab province.

Chairman of the Senate standing committee on interior, Rehman Malik, asked the Senate, the upper House of Parliament, to pass a bill approved by his committee for public hanging.

Malik said in a letter to the Senate Secretariat that changes should be made in Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in relation to punishments for kidnapping children.

He said that the approval of the bill titled as Criminal Law Amendment Act 2018 would enable public execution of crimes of kidnapping and rape of children under 14.

Violent protests gripped the Kasur city following the girl's murder that claimed two lives. The incident also stirred a national outcry demanding justice for her.