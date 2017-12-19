Pakistan NSA Nasser Khan Janjua accuses US of preferring India over Pakistan; says it wants imbalance in region

Islamabad: Pakistan on Monday accused the US of "speaking India's language", and said the two nations have "the same ideas" regarding the Jammu and Kashmir conflict.

National Security Advisor of Pakistan Lieutenant General Nasser Khan Janjua (Retd) said here that "the US is willing to give India a bigger role in Afghanistan while blaming Pakistan for its own failure in the region."

"India was given clear preference over Pakistan by the US," Janjua said, even though India "continuously threatens" conventional war with Pakistan, Dawn quoted the NSA as saying.

"The US accuses Pakistan of having ties with the Haqqani network and the Taliban when, in actuality, Pakistan only started facing terrorism when it aligned its forces with the US," Janjua said, adding that Pakistan had paid a heavy price in its fight against terrorism but the world never recognised its losses.

Janjua also claimed that the US has also opposed the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

"The US wants imbalance in the region to ensure that China does not rise and that there is no resurgence of Russian power in the region," he added. "Pakistan has defeated the enemy's dangerous goal by defeating terrorism," he continued, alluding to an unidentified enemy.

The adviser said there is still a long way to go as the Taliban in Afghanistan are becoming stronger and India is accumulating more and more weapons.