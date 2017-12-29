Pakistan must demonstrate desire to collaborate with US in fight against terrorism, says Rex Tillerson

New York: Pakistan must demonstrate its desire to collaborate with the US in its fight against terrorism, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Friday.

In an op-ed published in The New York Times, Tillerson reiterated what the Trump administration has been saying about Pakistan for the past several months now after President Donald Trump announced his South Asia policy in August.

Trump while announcing his South Asia Policy had criticised Pakistan for not doing enough to combat terrorism.

"Pakistan must contribute by combating terrorist groups on its own soil. We are prepared to partner with Pakistan to defeat terror organisations seeking safe havens, but Pakistan must demonstrate its desire to partner with us," Tillerson said.