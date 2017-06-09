Pakistan military claims killing 12 terrorists in three-day anti-terror offensive in Balochistan

Islamabad: The Inter-Services Public Relations, the Pakistan military's media wing, on Thursday released details of an operation in Balochistan's Mastung area in which security forces killed 12 "hardcore terrorists".

Special commandos participated in the three-day operation to destroy a several-kilometre-long cave complex used by banned outfit Lashkar-e-Jhangvi Al-Almi (LeJA) group to plan attacks across Pakistan, Dawn reported.

The military said on Thursday that the successful operation by security forces in Mastung denied the establishment of any direct or indirect Islamic State-organised infrastructure in Pakistan.

The statement issued by ISPR said that security forces conducted an operation in Mastung based on reports that 10-15 terrorists of banned LeJA were hiding in caves near Isplingi, 36 km south-east of Mastung.

The said organisation was reportedly making efforts to communicate with IS militants and intended to facilitate the establishment of IS's foothold in Balochistan.

The suicide bomber who targeted Senate Chairman Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri on 12 May was also sent by LeJA group from the same hideout. Five security forces personnel, including two officers, were injured in the offensive.

The operation for clearance of the target area, spread over 10 km, started on 1 June with the landing of a heliborne force.

Terrorists hiding in caves offered stiff resistance and a 250-metre-long gorge with steep heights and multiple caves made the clearance operation difficult and challenging.

Intelligence and security forces personnel cleared the hideout by 3 June. During an exchange of fire, 12 terrorists, including two suicide bombers, were killed.

Security Forces destroyed an IED-making facility inside the cave and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition which included 50 kg of explosives, three suicide bomber jackets, 18 grenades, six rocket launchers, four light machine guns and huge ammunition of various types.