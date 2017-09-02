You are here:
Pakistan: Gunmen kill two in attack on politician in Karachi after Eid prayers; lawmaker escapes uninjured

Sep, 02 2017

Karachi: Pakistani police says two gunmen targeting an ethnic party lawmaker after Eid prayers instead gunned down two others, including a child, in the southern port city of Karachi.

Representational image. AFP

Police officer Pir Mohammad Shah said lawmaker Khawaja Izharul Hasan escaped uninjured in the attack Saturday but the child and a police officer were killed.

Shah said one of the attackers was also gunned down by police during a chase.

Hasan belongs to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, which represents the Urdu speaking population. He was meeting and greeting people after Eid prayers when gunmen struck in a north Karachi neighborhood.

The party was divided after its self-exiled founder, Altaf Hussain, uttered anti-Pakistan remarks in London in 2016. He is wanted in many criminal cases back home.


Published Date: Sep 02, 2017


