Pakistan foreign minister Khawaja Asif to visit China on Friday amid mounting pressure to act on terror

Sep, 07 2017 08:20:52 IST

Islamabad: Pakistan foreign minister Khawaja Asif will visit China on Friday to review bilateral relations and garner support for his country which is facing mounting international pressure to act against the terror groups.

During the visit, the foreign minister will hold meetings with China's state councillor for foreign affairs Yang Jiechi and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

File image of Khawaja Asif. Reuters

"The two sides will review bilateral relations and regional developments, including the situation in Afghanistan," Pakistan Foreign Office said.

The announcement came a day after BRICS nations expressed concern over threat posed by terror groups, including those based in Pakistan.

Officials said that the visit was part of efforts to develop support for Pakistan after US president Donald Trump criticised Pakistan for providing safe havens to terrorists.

Asif will also visit Russia, Turkey and Iran after his trip to China.


