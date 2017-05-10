Pakistan executes 4 militants convicted by Army military court

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Army says authorities have executed four Islamic militants convicted of terrorism by military courts.

The Army says the members of the Pakistani Taliban, an umbrella group of several local militant groups, confessed to their involvement in attacks against civilians, the military and a mosque.

The executions were carried out early Wednesday.

Pakistan has executed 432 prisoners since 2014, when it lifted a ban on executions following a Taliban attack that killed 150 people, mostly schoolchildren. Most of those executed were convicted criminals and not militants. Forty of those executed were convicted by military courts.

Rights groups say the closed-door trials deny due process, raising doubts over their legitimacy. Pakistan's Army says it gives convicted militants the right to appeal.