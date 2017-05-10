You are here:
  3. Pakistan executes 4 militants convicted by Army military court

WorldAPMay, 10 2017 11:50:41 IST

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Army says authorities have executed four Islamic militants convicted of terrorism by military courts.

The Army says the members of the Pakistani Taliban, an umbrella group of several local militant groups, confessed to their involvement in attacks against civilians, the military and a mosque.

432 people have been executed since 2014. AP

The executions were carried out early Wednesday.

Pakistan has executed 432 prisoners since 2014, when it lifted a ban on executions following a Taliban attack that killed 150 people, mostly schoolchildren. Most of those executed were convicted criminals and not militants. Forty of those executed were convicted by military courts.

Rights groups say the closed-door trials deny due process, raising doubts over their legitimacy. Pakistan's Army says it gives convicted militants the right to appeal.


Published Date: May 10, 2017 11:48 am | Updated Date: May 10, 2017 11:50 am

