Pakistan engineer kidnapped in Afghanistan saved by army, say official sources

Islamabad: A Pakistani engineer kidnapped in war-torn Afghanistan was recovered by the Pakistan Army, officials sources said.

Faiz Ahmed, who belongs to garrison city of Rawalpindi, was abducted in Afghanistan on 21 August, while working on Torkham-Jalalabad road project, which is being supervised by army-linked Frontier Works Organization.

A security official confirmed Ahmed's recovery without sharing any further details.

DawnNews reported that family of the kidnapped engineer also confirmed that he has been rescued and thanked army for the recovery.

"My father has returned in good health," Farhan Malik told the channel.

According to Farhan, his father had first been brought to Peshawar, where he was received by his family.

They later brought him home.

It was not clear why he was kidnapped and how recovered.