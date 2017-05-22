Pakistan blast kills 5, including peace committee head in Khyber Agency's Tirah valley

You are here:
May, 22 2017

Islamabad:  At least five people were killed in a blast in Khyber Agency's Tirah valley on Monday, a security source said.

Representational image. AP.

The remote-controlled bomb went off near a peace committee vehicle in Akakhel area, killing the committee's head, three members and a levies officer, Dawn quoted the security source as saying.

The Army had launched Operation Raddul Fasaad in February following a spate of terror attacks in the country, which claimed more than a hundred lives and left hundreds others injured.

The operation seeks to eliminate the "residual threat of terrorism", consolidating the gains made in other military operations and further ensuring the security of Pakistan's borders.

Hundreds of suspected terrorists have been killed or arrested in raids carried out by security personnel since the start of the operation.


Published Date: May 22, 2017 02:46 pm | Updated Date: May 22, 2017 02:51 pm

