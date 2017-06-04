Pakistan Army releases video allegedly showing destruction of Indian military posts along LoC

You are here:
Jun, 04 2017

Islamabad: The Pakistan Army on Sunday released a video purportedly showing destruction caused to the Indian military posts across the Line of Control.

The 27-second video was released a day after the Pakistan Army claimed to have killed five Indian soldiers while retaliating to India's "unprovoked ceasefire violation" in Tatta Pani sector along the LoC.

Pakistan Army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor posted the video on Twitter in the wee hours on Sunday.

This is the second time in two weeks that Pakistan Army has released such a video.

On 24 May, it released a video purportedly showing heavy damage caused to the Indian posts across the LoC, in a tit-for-tat action after the Indian Army released a clip of the "punitive fire assaults" on Pakistani positions.

On Saturday, the army's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) claimed to have killed five Indian soldiers and destroyed Indian bunkers in the firing.

No further details of the cross-border exchange of fire were provided by the Pakistan Army.

On Saturday, the Indian Army said that a woman was injured when the Pakistani Army violated ceasefire twice in two sectors of Poonch district by firing mortar shells on forward posts and civilian areas along the LoC, prompting Indian troops to retaliate.


