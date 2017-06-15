Pakistan Army chief Qamar Bajwa slams US for drone strike, calls them counterproductive

Islamabad: Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has lashed out at the US for carrying out drone strikes "unilaterally" on a militant hideout in the tribal Orakzai Agency.

"Unilateral actions, like a drone strike, etc, are counterproductive and against (the) spirit of...ongoing cooperation and intelligence-sharing being diligently undertaken by Pakistan," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday quoted General Bajwa as saying.

"Pakistan Army is capable of taking effective measure if actionable intelligence is shared," General Bajwa said, referring to Tuesday's drone strike in the Spin Thall area of Orakzai Agency adjacent to North Waziristan Agency.

According to media reports, a US drone fired two missiles at a compound, killing two suspected militants, including a leader of the Haqqani network, Abubakar.

General Bajwa on Wednesday said the Pakistan Army would continue its efforts to consolidate gains achieved thus far and added that the army stood with all other institutions to get Pakistan rid of menaces retarding its progress and prosperity.