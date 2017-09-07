Pakistan army chief Qamar Bajwa defends country's role in fight against terrorism

Islamabad: Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday defended Pakistan's role in the fight against terrorism, saying "we have done our part", as the country faced criticism for not doing enough to combat the menace.

Bajwa was addressing a Defence Day ceremony at General Headquarters. His comments days after US president Donald Trump criticised Pakistan for providing safe havens to terrorists.

BRICS nations too expressed concern over threat posed by terror groups, including those based in Pakistan.

Bajwa said that Pakistan made "countless sacrifices" in the war against terrorism but still "we are told that we have not done enough".

"We have done our part and now the world must do more instead of telling us to do more," he said.

He highlighted Pakistan success against terrorism by launching successive successful military offensive.

Responding to the US assertion that it paid "billions and billions" of dollars to Pakistan, General Bajwa said that Pakistan wanted that its contribution in the war against terror should honoured.

"We don't want aid, we want your respect and confidence," he said.

"We are proud of both, the green and the white of our flag. Our beliefs, our faith and our traditions don't need a stamp of approval from anyone," he added.