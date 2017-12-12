Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa meets Palestine envoy, assures support

Islamabad: Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa met the Palestine envoy and assured Pakistan's moral and political support to his country, days after President Donald Trump recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Palestine ambassador Walid A M Abu Ali called on Gen Bajwa at GHQ in Rawalpindi, the army said in a statement.

Gen Bajwa "reassured the ambassador that Pakistan views the unresolved Palestine issue at par with the Kashmir issue," the army statement said.

He also said that "both issues have unequivocal public, moral and political support of the Pakistani nation."