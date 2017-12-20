Pakistan and Japan agree to jointly fight terrorism in 'all its forms and manifestations'

Islamabad: Pakistan and Japan have agreed to jointly combat the threat of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, Foreign Office said on Tuesday.

The two countries have agreed to explore further avenues for promoting bilateral cooperation on countering terrorism during the 3rd round of Pakistan-Japan Counter Terrorism Consultations held in Islamabad.

Pakistan delegation was led by Tasnim Aslam, Special Secretary in Ministry of Foreign Affairs while the Japanese side was led by Eiji Yamamoto, Ambassador in charge of International Cooperation for Countering Terrorism and International Organised Crime of Japan.

"The two sides held in-depth discussions on various aspects of the threat posed by international terrorism and reiterated their resolve to jointly combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," Foreign Office said in a statement.

Pakistan briefed the Japanese delegation on the improved security situation in the country as a result of the concerted actions by all segments of the society, it said. The major successes achieved in the fight against terrorism through military operations and implementation of comprehensive nation plan of action were also highlighted, it added.

The Japanese side, while reaffirming its solidarity with the victims of terrorist attacks and recognising the sacrifices and successes of Pakistan in the fight against terrorism, expressed support to Pakistan's continuing efforts in this regard, the statement said.

Both sides also exchanged views on the threat posed by the ISIS in West Asia and other parts of the world.