Pakistan and Iran to set up Joint Border Commission to defuse tensions after reports of militants attack on Iranian posts

May, 11 2017

Islamabad: Pakistan and Iran have set up a joint commission to ensure better border management, two days after Islamabad had summoned the Iranian envoy to express its concern over Tehran's assertion that it will hit terror "safe havens" in the neighbouring country.

Pakistan had summoned the Iranian ambassador on Tuesday to express its concern over Iran Army Chief's remarks that Tehran will hit "safe havens" of terrorists in Pakistan until Islamabad takes steps to stop militants from carrying out cross—border attacks.

The commission has been set up to ensure better border management, Sartaj Aziz said. PTI

The commission has been set up to ensure better border management, Pakistan Prime Minister's Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz had said on yesterday. Relations between the neighbours are tense due to the killing of Iranian border guards in a clash with militants.

Iran's state news agency IRNA on Tuesday quoted Major General Mohammed Baqeri as saying that "unless Pakistan controls the borders, arrests the terrorist and shuts down their bases, we will hit their safe havens and cells wherever they are".

Aziz, while giving details of the Joint Border Commission to the media said, "four members from each side will be its members and it will be functional soon".

He said that apart from militants, smugglers and other elements were also present along the Pakistan—Iran border.

Aziz also stated that a larger number of members of Jaish—e—Adl, a militant group responsible for the recent attack on Iranian guards, were present on the Iranian side of the border.


