Pakistan: 30 injured as students clash at Islamabad's Quaid-i-Azam University

Islamabad: At least 30 people were injured in a clash between two groups of students at a top university in the Pakistani capital Islamabad, a media report said.

Geo News reported that the two groups hurled stones at each other during the clash at Quaid-i-Azam University. There were also reports of exchange of fire between the students. The report did not say what triggered the clash.

A heavy contingent of police personnel have been deployed on campus and they fired tear-gas shells to disperse the students.

Authorities have also called in the paramilitary rangers to control the situation.

The 30 injured students, some of whom received gunshot wounds, have been admitted to city hospitals. Police arrested a few students involved in the clash and seized weapons from them.

The university administration has ordered closure of boys hostels at the varsity, for an indefinite period.

Students have been asked to immediately vacate the dormitories.