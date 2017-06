SEOUL Firefighters were sent to South Korea's Yonsei University on Tuesday after a package exploded at the campus in central Seoul, injuring a faculty member, a fire official said.

Yonhap news agency said police special operations officials were sent to the university campus after the blast.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Paul Tait)

