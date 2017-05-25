Over 100 civilians killed in Mosul blast in March: U.S. military | Reuters

WASHINGTON U.S. officials said on Thursday that a military investigation had found that more than 100 civilians were killed after a U.S. air strike on a building in Mosul, Iraq in March.

The investigation concluded that the U.S. strike in the Al-Jadida district inadvertently triggered explosives placed in the building by Islamic State fighters, causing the building to collapse.

It was one of the deadliest single incidents for civilians in recent memory in any major conflict involving the U.S. military, which prides itself on efforts to limit civilian fallout. (Reporting by Idrees Ali)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.