Only BJP can build Telangana of freedom fighter's dreams: Amit Shah

Hyderabad: BJP chief Amit Shah on Wednesday said only his party could build Telangana as dreamt by the freedom fighters who fought against the 'razakars'.

Addressing a public meeting at Gundrampally village in Nalgonda district, Shah said only a Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state could realise the dreams of martyrs and freedom fighters.

"Have you achieved a Telangana which is free from poverty and prosperous," he asked the villagers adding that only the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership could ensure this.

On the final day of his three-day visit to Telangana, the BJP president visited the village and paid tributes to the people, who were killed by 'razakars', the private militia which fought for the nizam of the erstwhile Hyderabad State.

Shah met the family members of the martyrs and some freedom fighters.

He said over 160 innocents were massacred in this village. "I just saw a photo exhibition which shows the atrocities committed on our mothers, sisters and children," he said.

He said that when the country was celebrating independence, these atrocities were being committed in Telangana and parts of present day Maharashtra and Karnataka.

The BJP leader said because of the struggle by the people of Telangana and the firm stand taken by iron man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel that Telangana became a part of India.

He criticised the Congress and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) for asking what the BJP would get by recalling the atrocities committed by 'razakars'.

"I want to tell them that the BJP will always remember the heroic struggle of the people of Telangana and we cannot forget the atrocities committed by razakars," he said.

Shah said his visit was aimed at making BJP strong in every village and every booth so that Telangana becomes a stronghold of the party.

He introduced three booth level leaders, mandal, district and state presidents of the BJP at the public meetings and told people that BJP leaders from booth level to the national level had come together to appeal to them to make Telangana a stronghold of the party.