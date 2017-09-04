One NSCN (K) militant killed, jawan injured in army operation underway at India-Myanmar border

One National Socialist Council of Nagaland - Khaplang (NSCN-K) militant was killed and an army jawan was injured in an anti-terror operation currently underway at the India-Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh, media reports said.

#UPDATE 1 NSCN(K) cadre killed. 1 Army personnel injured. 1 AK-56, 1 radio set, 1 hand grenade,&live bullets recovered; Operation underway — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2017

Twenty-one Special Forces men are involved in the operation, said India Today.

The operation is going on in the Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh since 7.30 am on Monday, ANI reported. One AK-56, radio set, hand grenade and live bullets have been seized by the army in the thick foliage.

Arunachal Pradesh shares a 520-kilometre-long border with Myanmar.

This is the second operation in the India-Myanmar border by the Indian Army since June 2015, when 38 Naga insurgents were killed in a surgical strike by 70 Indian commandos, according to The Hindu.

In recent times, Myanmar has been making headlines for an uptick in fighting between militants and Myanmar's military in strife-torn western Rakhine state which has forced 87,000 Rohingya minority members to flee to Bangladesh, according to a UN report.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in Myanmar on 5 September for a bilateral meeting right after the conclusion of the BRICS Summit 2017 in Xiamen, China.