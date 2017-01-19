You are here:
Obama says good U.S.-Russia relations in world's interest | Reuters

ReutersJan, 19 2017 02:31:31 IST

WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama said on Wednesday it is in the world's interest for the United States and Russia to have a constructive relationship, but Russia's return to an "adversarial spirit" under President Vladimir Putin made that difficult."I think that it is in America's interest, in the world's interest, that we have a constructive relationship with Russia," Obama said in a news conference two days before handing over the presidency to Donald Trump.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason, writing by Mohammad Zargham, editing by G Crosse)

