Obama says good U.S.-Russia relations in world's interest | Reuters

WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama said on Wednesday it is in the world's interest for the United States and Russia to have a constructive relationship, but Russia's return to an "adversarial spirit" under President Vladimir Putin made that difficult."I think that it is in America's interest, in the world's interest, that we have a constructive relationship with Russia," Obama said in a news conference two days before handing over the presidency to Donald Trump.

