NSA chief, intelligence director won't comment on Trump conversations | Reuters

WASHINGTON Two top U.S. intelligence officials told a Senate committee on Wednesday they could not comment on conversations with President Donald Trump, in answer to questions on whether he tried to pressure them to curtail the government's Russia probe.

"I'm not going to talk about theoreticals and I'm not going to discuss the specifics of any interaction or conversations ... that I may or may not have had with the president of the United States," Admiral Mike Rogers, head of the National Security Agency, said at a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing.

Similarly, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said it would be inappropriate for him to discuss his own conversations with the president in a public forum. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.