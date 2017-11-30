North Korea's missile is advanced, but still some things to prove - South Korea president | Reuters

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in said on Thursday a missile launched this week by North Korea was the most advanced of Pyongyang’s arsenal, but said that the isolated state still needed to prove some technical details. South Korean President Moon Jae-in presides over the national security council at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, November 29, 2017. The Presidential Blue House/Yonhap via REUTERS Moon made the remarks during a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump, saying it was unclear whether the North actually had the technology to miniaturise a nuclear warhead and that it still needed to prove other things, such as its re-entry technology. Earlier, the United States warned North Korea’s leadership it would be “utterly destroyed” if war were to break out, after Pyongyang test-fired its most advanced missile, putting the U.S. mainland witin range, in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions.

