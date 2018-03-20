North Korea's Kim Jong Un sends 'heartfelt congratulations' to Vladimir Putin for landslide election victory

Seoul: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent "heartfelt congratulations" Tuesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin on his election victory and wished him success in building a powerful nation.

In contrast to some other international leaders who have been slow to send congratulations, Kim said Putin's re-election "is an expression of your people's great support and trust in you".

The North's leader, in a message quoted by the state KCNA news agency, expressed confidence the "long history" of friendly relations between their countries would continue and wished Putin success "in your work to build powerful Russia".

North Korea is under heavy international sanctions intended to curb its nuclear and missile programmes.

And Moscow is isolated to an extent not seen since the Cold War following the poisoning of an ex-spy in Britain, and fresh sanctions from Washington over allegations of meddling in the US 2016 election.

The United States earlier this year accused Russia of helping its Cold War ally North Korea evade some international sanctions, by supplying fuel and other measures. Russia has called for proof of the accusations.