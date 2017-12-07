North Korea says U.S. threats make war unavoidable on Korean peninsula: KCNA | Reuters

SEOUL (Reuters) - Large joint drills by the U.S. and South Korean militaries and U.S. threats of a preemptive war against Pyongyang have made outbreak of war on the Korean peninsula ‘an established fact’, a spokesman for the North’s foreign ministry said. People watch a TV broadcasting a news report on North Korea firing what appeared to be an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that landed close to Japan, in Seoul, South Korea, November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji “The remaining question now is: when will the war break out?” the spokesman said late on Wednesday in a statement carried by its official KCNA news agency. “We do not wish for a war but shall not hide from it, and should the U.S. miscalculate our patience and light the fuse for a nuclear war, we will surely make the U.S. dearly pay the consequences with our mighty nuclear force which we have consistently strengthened.”

