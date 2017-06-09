You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News
  3. North Korea says leader Kim supervised test of new anti-ship missiles | Reuters

North Korea says leader Kim supervised test of new anti-ship missiles | Reuters

WorldReutersJun, 09 2017 04:02:19 IST

SEOUL North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised the test launch of newly developed anti-ship cruise missiles, the country's official KCNA news agency reported on Friday.

Its new missile was "a powerful measure of offence to hit a group of enemy warships attempting to stage military strikes" on the North, KCNA said.

Pyongyang launched several land-to-sea missiles early on Thursday off its east coast, South Korea's military said. North Korea's official media routinely report on such missile launches the following day. (Reporting by Ju-min Park and Soyoung Kim, editing by G Crosse)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Published Date: Jun 09, 2017 04:02 am | Updated Date: Jun 09, 2017 04:02 am

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 9NZ Vs BAN
2Jun 10ENG Vs AUS
3Jun 11IND Vs SA
4Jun 12SL Vs PAK
5Jun 14A1 Vs B2
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores