North Korea on trajectory to nuclear-armed ICBM - U.S. intel official | Reuters

WASHINGTON North Korea is on a clear path to obtaining a nuclear-armed missile capable of striking the United States, Defense Intelligence Agency Director Lieutenant General Vincent Stewart told a Senate hearing on Tuesday.

"If left on its current trajectory the regime will ultimately succeed in fielding a nuclear-armed missile capable of threatening the United States homeland," Stewart said in testimony.

"While nearly impossible to predict when this capability will be operational, the North Korean regime is committed and is on a pathway where this capability is inevitable." (Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali)

