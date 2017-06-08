North Korea fires what appeared to be land-to-ship missiles - South Korea | Reuters

SEOUL North Korea fired what appeared to be multiple land-to-ship missiles off its east coast on Thursday, South Korea's military said.

South Korea's Office of Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement the projectiles were launched Thursday morning from the North Korean coastal city of Wonsan.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by James Dalgleish)

