North Korea fires what appeared to be land-to-ship missiles - South Korea | Reuters

WorldReutersJun, 08 2017 05:15:06 IST

SEOUL North Korea fired what appeared to be multiple land-to-ship missiles off its east coast on Thursday, South Korea's military said.

South Korea's Office of Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement the projectiles were launched Thursday morning from the North Korean coastal city of Wonsan.

