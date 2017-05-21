You are here:
North Korea fires new mid-range missile; betters their every other missile test

May, 21 2017

Seoul: North Korea on Sunday fired a ballistic missile from an area near its capital, Pyongyang, South Korea's military said.

AFP

AFP

This is the latest weapons test for a country speeding up its development of nuclear weapons and missiles.

The missile was fired from an area near Pukchang, in the South Phyongan Province, and flew eastward about 500 kilometers, said South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff. It didn't immediately provide more details.

South Korean president Moon Jae-in, held a National Security Council meeting at the presidential Blue House to discuss the missile launch, Moon's office said.

The launch comes a week after North Korea successfully tested a new mid-range missile that Pyongyang said could carry a heavy nuclear warhead.

Experts said that rocket flew higher and for a longer time than any other missile previously tested by North Korea, and that it could one day reach targets as far away as Hawaii and Alaska.


Published Date: May 21, 2017 03:32 pm | Updated Date: May 21, 2017 03:32 pm

