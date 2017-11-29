North Korea fires ballistic missile: South Korean news agency Yonhap | Reuters

(Reuters) - North Korea fired a ballistic missile on Wednesday, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported, citing South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff. The North Korea flag flutters next to concertina wire at the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar SuThe missile flew to the east and the South Korean military is analysing details of the launch with the United States, South Korea’s joint chiefs said, according to the report. Two authoritative U.S. government sources said earlier that U.S. government experts believed North Korea could conduct a new missile test within days, in what would be its first launch since it fired a missile over Japan in mid-September.

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.