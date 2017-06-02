You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News
  3. North Cameroon suicide bombing: 11 killed in attack on camp for those displaced by Boko Haram

North Cameroon suicide bombing: 11 killed in attack on camp for those displaced by Boko Haram

WorldAPJun, 02 2017 22:42:49 IST

Yaounde (Cameroon): Authorities in northern Cameroon say 11 people are dead after two suicide bombers attacked a camp for those displaced by Boko Haram extremist violence in the region.

Representational image. AP

Representational image. AP

Governor Midjiyawa Bakari of the Far North region said on Friday that the dead include the two girls who detonated their explosives at the displacement camp in Kolofata.

He says several dozen others were wounded, including 15 who were taken to the hospital in Mora.

Authorities believe the girls had entered Cameroon the night before from neighboring Nigeria.

Northern Cameroon has seen a rise in attacks launched by the Nigeria-based Boko Haram.

The extremists are known for kidnapping young girls and often use children to carry out bomb attacks.


Published Date: Jun 02, 2017 10:42 pm | Updated Date: Jun 02, 2017 10:42 pm

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 3SL Vs SA
2Jun 4IND Vs PAK
3Jun 5AUS Vs BAN
4Jun 6ENG Vs NZ
5Jun 7PAK Vs SA
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores