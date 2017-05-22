Nikki Haley visits refugee camp in Jordan, plans to increase help efforts

Zaatari Refugee Camp: America's ambassador to the United Nations is getting a firsthand look at the refugee crisis spilling over from Syria's civil war.

Nikki Haley visited a refugee camp in Jordan on 21 May.

She says that the Trump administration wants to step up help for the millions of people displaced.

However, Haley's message is at odds with President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda, keeping in mind his planned budget cuts and his hardline position on admitting refugees.

Haley toured the Zaatari refugee camp and inspected a convoy of humanitarian aid set to cross the border into Syria. She also got a rare look at a high-risk operation to airdrop supplies into besieged territory surrounded by the Islamic State. Her trip abroad is her first as UN ambassador.