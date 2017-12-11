New York: Explosion near Times Square, four injured; suspect in custody and subway lines being evacuated

An explosion of unknown origin took place in the New York City subway near the Times Square area of Manhattan on Monday, according to several media reports. A pipe bomb that was strapped to a man went off, injuring the suspect and three others on the platform at the height of the morning rush hour, law enforcement officials.

The NYPD is responding to reports of an explosion of unknown origin at 42nd Street and 8th Ave, Manhattan. The A, C and E line are being evacuated at this time, tweets New York City Police Department — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2017

One person was taken into custody by New York Police Department while subway lines A, C and E lines were being evacuated, the New York City Police Department tweeted.

The person on the platform was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, The Associated Press reported.

The explosion, which happened around 7:30 am, triggered a massive emergency response by New York police and fire both above and below ground, tangling subway and bus service at the nearby Port Authority bus terminal.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders has tweeted that President Trump has been briefed on the explosion.

Video from above the "Crossroads of the World" showed lines of police and emergency vehicles, their lights flashing, lining the streets and no other vehicle traffic moving.

Everything around the Port Authority in the 42nd Street area was shut down — a surreal scene of still at what would ordinarily be a bustling rush hour.

New Jersey Transit buses headed to the Port Authority were diverting to other locations following the explosion.

NJ Transit says buses are taking passengers to Secaucus and Hoboken. From there, they can take trains or PATH into the city.

Trains, PATH, light rail and ferries are honouring bus tickets into New York.

With inputs from agencies