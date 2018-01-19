Budget 2018
Never heard the term 'Indian state-sponsored terrorism', says ex-CIA director David H Petraeus

World FP Staff Jan 19, 2018 18:03:22 IST

Former CIA director and a retired United States Army official David H Petraeus said on Thursday that in his entire career he "never once heard the term Indian state-sponsored terrorism".

Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar and General (Retd) David H Petraeus at the Raisina Dialogue. Twitter @orfonline

Petraeus was answering a question from an audience member during the Raisina 2018 session titled 'A Disruptive World: Solutions for Tomorrow'. The panel discussion examined the strategies, formats and ideas to respond to the dramatic transitions in the New World Order in 2018.

He said, "As director of the CIA, and commander of ISAF in Afghanistan, I never once heard the term 'Indian State-sponsored terrorism'," as The Times of India reported. Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar, who was sharing the dais, said that he was asked to stick to facts and not fantasy scenarios.

In a previous session, Minister of State for External Affairs General VK Singh and Afghanistan's former president Hamid Karzai hoped that US president Donald Trump would "walk the talk" on his position on Pakistan's support to terrorists, as The Indian Express said in a report.

The Raisina Dialogue was kicked off on Tuesday at 6 pm in New Delhi. Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is on a six-day visit to India, delivered the inaugural speech at the third edition of the geo-political conference. This year's theme of the Raisina Dialogue (16 to 18 January) was 'Managing Disruptive Transitions: Ideas, Institutions and Idioms.'


Published Date: Jan 19, 2018 18:03 PM | Updated Date: Jan 19, 2018 18:03 PM

