Netherlands PM Mark Rutte to visit India on 24-25 May to boost economic and political cooperation

New Delhi: Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte will be on a two-day visit to India on 24-25 May, the country's embassy said in a statement on Friday.

Ahead of the visits, a Dutch delegation comprising officials, companies and institutions will arrive on 22 May and stay till 25 May.

Rutte's visit comes within a year of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Netherlands last June.

"The state visit will further boost the economic and political cooperation between India and the Netherlands while focusing on the existing and the potential partnerships in agriculture, water management, healthcare, innovation, start-ups among several other sectors," the statement said.

Rutte will be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Sigrid Kaag, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality Carola Schouten, Minister for Infrastructure and Water Management Cora van Nieuwenhuizen and Minister for Medical Care Bruno Bruins.

This will be Rutte's second visit to India since June 2015, but the first after being re-elected as prime minister in 2017.