Nepal's Madhesi party RJP-N calls for anti-election protests ahead of local polls

Kathmandu: A key Madhesi party in Nepal on Sunday announced fresh protests to disrupt the second phase of local polls after it failed to reach a consensus with the government of Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba over an amendment to new Constitution.

A meeting was held at the Singha Durbar Secretariat between Nepal's ruling coalition and representatives of Rastriya Janata Party-Nepal (RJP-N) to bring all disgruntled parties on board for the second phase of local level elections.

During the meeting, the government expressed commitment to immediately amend necessary rules and regulations.

However, the party refused to participate in the polls slated for 28 June, saying the ruling parties did not address their key demands.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, senior leader of the Nepali Congress Ram Chandra Paudel said, "An understanding has been reached to amend some laws to create environment conducive to bring the RJP-N on board the elections".

Anil Jha, a leader of the RJP-N said that they would not participate in the elections until an amendment was made to the constitution.

The party also announced the third phase of agitation programmes aiming to disrupt the polls from Monday.

Prime Minister and Nepali Congress President Deuba, Deputy Prime Ministers Bijay Kumar Gachchhadar and Krishna Bahadur Mahara also attended today's meeting.

Some Madhes-centric parties have opposed the elections until the Constitution is amended to accommodate their views: more representation in parliament and redrawing of provincial boundaries.

The Nepal government has tabled a new Constitution amendment bill in the Parliament to address the demands of the agitating Madhesi parties ahead of the local elections.

Madhesis, mostly of Indian-origin, launched a prolonged agitation between September 2015 and February last year against the implementation of the new Constitution which they felt marginalised the Terai community.