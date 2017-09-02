Nepal signs UN development assistance framework, aims for sustainable development by 2030

Kathmandu: The Nepalese government has signed the UN Development Assistance Framework (UNDAF) for 2018-2022, which lays out the development strategy for the next five years.

The agreement was signed in Kathmandu on Friday between the government's planning body National Planning Commission and the UN team in Nepal, reports Xinhua news agency.

In a statement, the UN team said the $635 million package involving 26 individual UN agencies was aimed at assisting Nepal in four areas inclusive economic growth, social development, climate change adaptation and disaster risk reduction.

Nepal has expressed high hope that the assistance framework will contribute to achieving Agenda 2030 for sustainable development.

"We are pleased to be signing this framework with the United Nations in Nepal. It is broadly aligned with our national priorities as envisioned by the government of Nepal," National Planning Commission chairman Swarnim Wagle said.

At the signing ceremony, UN Resident Coordinator Valerie Julliand said the UNDAF shows what the global organisation can achieve when it works together across agencies and mandates.

"The strong alignment of the UNDAF with the national plans, international conventions, and the constitution of Nepal provide the foundation to support the government of Nepal's efforts in ensuring that 'no one is left behind' as laid out in the Sustainable Development Goals."