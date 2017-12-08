Nepal elections first phase: Left alliance wins three parliamentary seats, Opposition CPN-UML clinches two

Kathmandu: The Left alliance has won three parliamentary seats under the First-Past-the-Post system for which votes were cast in the first phase of the parliamentary and provincial assembly elections.

The Opposition CPN-UML won two seats while the candidate of its ally CPN-Maoist Centre defeated its main rival Nepali Congress nominee, officials said on Friday.

CPN-UML candidate from Manang district in North-West Nepal Polden Chhopang Gurng won the election by defeating his nearest rival Tek Bahadur Gurung of the Nepali Congress, they said.

CPN-UML candidate Prem Prasad Tulachan was declared victorious from mountainous Mustang district who trounced his Nepali Congress rival Romi Gauchan, they said.

Kamala Rokka of the CPN-Maoist Centre won the election from Rukum district in western Nepal by defeating his nearest rival Hari Shanker Garti of the Nepali Congress.

A total of 1,663 candidates contested for the Parliamentary seats while 2,819 were in fray for the Provincial Assemblies seats in the historic elections that many hope will bring the much-needed political stability to the Himalayan nation.

In total, 128 Members of Parliament and 256 Members of the Provincial Assemblies.

The House of Representatives consists of 275 members, of which 165 would be elected directly under the First-Past-the-Post system while the remaining 110 will come through Proportional Representation system.

Voting on the parliamentary and provincial assembly seats of 32 districts, mostly situated in hilly and mountainous region, were held on 26 November in the first phase of the elections, in which 65 percent voters had exercised their franchise.

The Left alliance is leading in most of the seats where elections were held in the first phase, they added.

The counting of votes of parliamentary and assembly seats in 45 districts, were polling was held on Thursday, is expected to take place on Friday. In this phase, 67 percent voter turnout was registered.