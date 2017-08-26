Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam kickstarts campaign for mother Kulsoom's Lahore bypoll seat

Islamabad: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz on Saturday officially launched the election campaign for the NA-120 bypoll seat in Lahore that is being contested by her mother Kulsoom Nawaz.

Maryam left from Jati Umra, residence of Sharif family in Lahore, accompanied by large numbers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supporters, the Nation daily reported.

She later conducted a meeting with the PML-N local leadership to devise a strategy for the by-poll.

Kulsoom got her nomination papers after the Lahore seat fell vacant post Sharif's disqualification by the Supreme Court on 28 July. The by-election is scheduled for 18 September.

Sharif's wife was diagnosed with throat cancer earlier this week. She had left for London at a time when nomination papers for the Lahore seat were being scrutinised, but came back after three medical check-ups.

Meanwhile, the former prime minister also held a meeting with National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, federal law minister Zahid Hamid, railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and other party members to deliberate upon the by-election.