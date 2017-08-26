You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam kickstarts campaign for mother Kulsoom's Lahore bypoll seat

WorldIANSAug, 26 2017 16:17:02 IST

Islamabad: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz on Saturday officially launched the election campaign for the NA-120 bypoll seat in Lahore that is being contested by her mother Kulsoom Nawaz.

File image of Maryam Nawaz. Twitter @MaryamNSharif

File image of Maryam Nawaz. Twitter @MaryamNSharif

Maryam left from Jati Umra, residence of Sharif family in Lahore, accompanied by large numbers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supporters, the Nation daily reported.

She later conducted a meeting with the PML-N local leadership to devise a strategy for the by-poll.

Kulsoom got her nomination papers after the Lahore seat fell vacant post Sharif's disqualification by the Supreme Court on 28 July. The by-election is scheduled for 18 September.

Sharif's wife was diagnosed with throat cancer earlier this week. She had left for London at a time when nomination papers for the Lahore seat were being scrutinised, but came back after three medical check-ups.

Meanwhile, the former prime minister also held a meeting with National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, federal law minister Zahid Hamid, railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and other party members to deliberate upon the by-election.


Published Date: Aug 26, 2017 04:17 pm | Updated Date: Aug 26, 2017 04:17 pm


Also See







Caraoke: Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana groove to songs from Bareilly Ki Barfi while on the road



Top Stories



Cricket Scores