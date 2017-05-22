Nawaz Sharif at Riyadh summit: Pakistan deeply committed to Muslim world's unity and harmony

Riyadh: Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif has said that his country is deeply committed to the unity of the Muslim world and the promotion of interfaith harmony and dialogue.

Sharif's statement on Sunday came during his interaction with Saudi Arabian King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, US president Donald Trump and other leaders from the Arab and Islamic countries who gathered here for the first Arab-Islamic-American Summit, Dawn online reported.

Pakistan had rendered remarkable sacrifices in the global fight against terrorism, a Foreign Office statement quoted the Prime Minister as saying.

Voicing his pleasure to be part of the summit, Sharif said the choice of Saudi Arabia as the venue for the first Arab-Islamic-American Summit was appropriate, given the reverence and respect that the entire Muslim world has for this land of the Holy Prophet.

He appreciated the leadership of Trump for making the summit his first overseas engagement, and said this initiative of his was of great significance.

"The rising tide of terrorism and extremism is the most daunting challenge that the world confronts today. Unfortunately, Pakistan has been in the forefront of this existential struggle, bearing a large burden," Sharif said.

"We have confronted terrorism with courage and conviction; and the massive human and financial costs have further strengthened our resolve," he said.