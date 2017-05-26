NATO summit: Donald Trump shoves aside Montenegro PM Dusko Markovic, who calls it 'natural'

US president Donald Trump's push to get in front of the pack at a NATO summit generated indignation in the Balkans and garnered attention on social media — but the man he shoved aside took it in his stride.

At Thursday's gathering in Brussels, Trump put his right hand on the Montenegro prime minister Dusko Markovic's arm, and pushed himself ahead as NATO leaders walked inside the alliance's new headquarters and prepared for a group photo.

Trump then stood near Markovic and spoke to Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite.

Video of the incident spread on social networks in multiple languages.

And in case you haven't seen it yet, here you go:

While Montenegrin newspapers and Balkan websites were up in arms, Markovic himself shrugged off the slight. "It didn't really register. I just saw reactions about it on social networks. It is simply a harmless situation," he told reporters after the summit.

That it "didn't really register" comes as little surprise, especially considering how horrified he already seemed while looking at something off-camera.

Let's take a look at that again in slow motion:

Look closely. Doesn't it look like the prime minister said, "Oh sh-..."?

But still, instead of being insulted, he took the opportunity to thank Trump for supporting Montenegro's membership to NATO. The small former Yugoslav republic is slated to become NATO's 29th member next month. Markovic added, "(It) is natural that the President of the United States is in the front row."

With inputs from AP