NATO chief in talks with Germany, Turkey to resolve dispute over Incirlik air base

Berlin: The chief of NATO says he's in touch with both Germany and Turkey regarding their latest dispute over visiting rights to a Turkish airbase where German soldiers are stationed.

Incirlik Air Base near Adana, Turkey. AP

Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told German daily newspaper Bild on Monday he's focussed on finding a solution and won't speculate over hypothetical questions, including a possible withdrawal of German troops from the Incirlik airbase.

The German government said last week it was considering withdrawing the soldiers from Turkey. Turkey recently blocked a request for German lawmakers to visit their country's 270 soldiers at the Incirlik airbase. The moved raised the possibility that Germany might relocate planes supporting a multi-national campaign against the Islamic State group.

Stoltenberg says he regrets the quarrel between the two NATO partners.

A similar standoff between Germany and Turkey over access to German troops at the base happened last year.


Published Date: May 22, 2017 08:41 am | Updated Date: May 22, 2017 08:45 am

